Bright murals rotating at the Wyo Theater, a fence painted with representations of microbes and a giant head with an exhaling mouth alongside Snowy Range Road are just some of the ways Laramie Public Art Coalition has impacted community-based art over the years.
The organization, created in 2015 and gaining nonprofit status in 2019, aims to recruit local artists to create works that can build a sense of community and enjoyment for residents.
“Art, and especially art in public places, can shape or respond to the identity of a place,” said Laura Zorch McDermit, executive director of the coalition. “We live in a community that is so passionate about art, local artists and ensuring creativity thrives.”
The Laramie Public Art Coalition will receive $50,000 to continue its work of sharing and creating local artwork in the Laramie.
The money comes from the National Endowment for the Arts, which received a grant of $135 million as part of the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021. The organization dispersed some of the money among artists and art organizations across the country.
In Laramie, the coalition will use its $50,000 to hire a part-time staff member and increase hours for McDermit, who is now the only paid staff for the group. This will help the organization plan more projects and stay on top of outreach to local artists.
Demand for public art projects in Laramie has increased in the nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, as people have searched for new ways to gather in public and in outdoor spaces. Along with that demand comes a need for more resources to meet the wishes of community members.
“This funding will help us address our capacity issues so we can keep pace with the energy and ideas of our creative community,” McDermit said.
Over the past year, the coalition paid 29 artists to create a variety of projects around town. One was a mural that wraps around the front desk at the Laramie Recreation Center, painted by local artist Ashley Ranae Quick.
The mural, titled “Shared,” depicts the land from the Medicine Bow National Forest to Vedauwoo Recreation Area. Quick held meetings with local people to learn what parts of public land are important to them and included some of their suggestions in the work.
“Sometimes art doesn’t allow you to make that connection — you’re making it alone in your house a lot of time,” Quick said. “It was really cool to be able to get a group of people together and be like, ‘What do you care about?’”
The installation, which sits at children’s eye level, embodies the spirit of play in the community with bright colors and Easter eggs hidden throughout its six panels.
Quick also taught two beginning printmaking classes as part of the project, which were offered to the community free of charge through the Public Art Coalition.
One of the most impressive parts of working with the coalition was McDermit’s understanding of the artistic process and willingness to compensate artists for their time and efforts, Quick said.
While some arts councils require artists to submit an entire proposal before even knowing if they will be chosen for a project, the Laramie Art Coalition made the application process simple and even compensated all interviewees for their time in considering the project.
“If you’re going to support artists, a lot of that needs to be financial," Quick said. "They’re really supporting artists and putting their money where their mouth is."
The group has more in store for the community once the weather warms up this spring. Artist and Laramie Fire Department member Brandon Russell will have a piece installed at the city’s fire training facility, and the north entrance to the Albany County Courthouse will gain a new piece from artists Quincy Owens and Luke Crawley.
Laramie residents should also keep an eye out for smaller projects once the snow melts, like newly decorated utility boxes in their neighborhoods.