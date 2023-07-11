A quiet landscape was the setting for Art Fest on the Lawn at Laramie Plains Museum, offering a respite from the busy activities of Laramie Jubilee Days.
It also gave visitors a chance to listen to the art on Sunday.
Julieann Wright, potter and co-owner of Spyridon Pottery, said an art fair gives her a chance to witness the moment when a buyer finds something that brings them joy.
“I love it when they find the piece that speaks to them,” Wright said. “They walk away smiling that piece, for them, or because they know they will make someone else happy. I take it as such a compliment.”
Spyridon art can be found at many shows throughout Wyoming and northern Colorado. She and co-owner Jay Wright said they have been attending the museum art show for at least five of its 15 years.
The art show, which typically draws 850-1,000 visitors, was spread across the lawn of the Historic Ivinson Mansion and into the Alice Hardie Stevens Center. Visitors could also take a $2 self-guided tour of the mansion.
“It’s relaxed, a nice thing to do,” said Amy Allen, interim executive director for the museum. “We start at 10 (a.m.) so you have time to come in if you’re dragging after the street dance last night.”
The art show is presented as a community service to promote local artists.
Selling handmade Christmas decorations and button boxes were members of the Laramie Woman’s Club.
The club has longtime ties to the mansion. Fifty years ago, the woman’s club was a significant contributor to restoring the mansion and filling it with period-appropriate antiques, said Karen Bard, past president of the Laramie club and president-elect for the state organization.
In previous years, club members attended the art fest to share information about the club and recruit new members. This year, club members created craft items to raise money for their community projects during the year.
Other vendors included an author, painters and jewelry makers.
This year’s event also included a small goat-petting zoo, operated by J&J Second Chance Small Holdings, a nonprofit goat rescue organization.
In the background, the drone of a solo bagpipe could be heard as John Savery played on the far side of the lawn. The soothing music never got too loud.
Carol Ryczek is a freelance writer and photographer with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.
