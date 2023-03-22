ROCK SPRINGS -- Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson, along with organizers Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) and Community Fine Arts Center, announce the recipients of the third annual Mayor’s Arts Awards.

This recognition celebrates artistic achievement as well as extraordinary support for and contributions to the arts. Acknowledging these individuals and organizations affirms the value of the arts as a source of creativity, innovation and pride and supports the development of the arts and culture for all Rock Springs’ residents. According to Mayor Max Mickelson, "the arts are an important part of our community and I'm excited to help honor these wonderful contributions to Rock Springs."

