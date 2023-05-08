Wyoming's Big Show
Photo courtesy of Sweetwater Events Complex

ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to welcome country music artist Elvie Shane to Wyoming’s Big Show concert stage on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 8:30 p.m. 

Elvie Shane’s dad had a saying. One of those things that sticks with a person all through life – and especially in tough times. “Always forward, never straight,” he’d proclaim, knowing full well that a detour sometimes gets us where we’re headed. Even as a kid, Shane knew it was good advice. He just had no idea how good.

