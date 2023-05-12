Dickerson
Photo courtesy of Sweetwater Events Complex

ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater Events Complex is thrilled to bring stylish, pop-savvy modern country singer Russell Dickerson to Wyoming’s Big Show on Friday, August 4.

Soul-mate symphonies wrapped in epic country devotion. Rural R&B bangers with all the swagger of a free spirit, plus the steady hand of a family man. And stadium sized small-town anthems, built on forever-young thrills yet tempered by the wisdom of time.

