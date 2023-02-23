CHEYENNE — Thanks to a local community organization, parts of Cheyenne will be receiving a fresh coat of paint early this summer.

After a successful fundraising event last October, the Leadership Cheyenne Class of 2022 elected to direct the proceeds toward the addition of four new murals on the exteriors of the Central Plaza Hotel, Habitat for Humanity, Crossfit Frontier and VMAccel, a technology and cloud computing company in Cheyenne.

