Wyoming has never sounded this good.

The WyoFolk Project, a compilation of 14 songs from as many Wyoming singer/songwriters, was officially released today, and from the opening banjo stomp in Jalan Crossland’s “Standing Up Again” to the teary-eyed closing ballad of Issac Hayden’s “Green Pastures,” the album is a snapshot of what Wyoming has to offer musically to the rest of the world.

