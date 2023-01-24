TikTok logo

The University of Wyoming has banned the social media app TikTok from all UW hardware and internet, following suit after dozens of universities across the country have done the same.

"We are following the governor’s directive," Chad Baldwin, associate vice president for the university's institutional communications, said in an email to the Boomerang on Monday.

