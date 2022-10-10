Dennis and Lynn Brabec

Dennis and Lynn Brabec of the Fiddleback Farms with their new Centennial Farm and Ranch sign. They recently received an honor from the state, according to the Historic Preservation Office, which provided this photo on Friday.

CHEYENNE – The state has recognized an additional 15 Wyoming families who have owned and operated the same farm or ranch for 100-plus years, it was announced Friday.

The Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office and its partners have given these families the 2022 Centennial Farm & Ranch honor, the agency said. In total since the program was re-established in 2006, more than 300 families have been so highlighted.

