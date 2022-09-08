Nate Storey

Nate Storey examines lettuce growing in his then-startup company’s patented vertical towers inside a University of Wyoming greenhouse in 2012. Today, he is chief science officer of Silicon Valley startup Plenty Inc.

 Courtesy Photo/University of Wyoming

The city of Laramie and local business organizations are applying for a $20 million grant to build a new research building for Plenty Unlimited.

Plenty has been heralded as an innovator in farming, and has Laramie business leaders hopeful about its potential for the local business community. It uses vertical farming to grow produce in an indoor area about the size of a big-box store, claiming its method produces crop yields 350 times greater than traditional farming.

