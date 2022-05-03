As the weather begins to turn to spring, concern in Wyoming and much of the West shifts to mitigating an ongoing drought and potential for wildfires.
“In some locations, fire season is coming early,” said Aaron Voos, spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service. “(There’s a) window between snowmelt and green-up where the vegetation is still fire-prone after the winter.”
In and around Albany County, this period of fire danger will mostly impact lower elevation areas of the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest such as Pole Mountain, Laramie Peak, Thunder Basin National Grasslands and the foothills region.
So far this spring there have been about six wildfires in the Albany County area, but all were fewer than 10 acres in size and were put out quickly, said Albany County Fire Warden Chad Dinges.
Recent hazy skies around Laramie are from active wildfires in Arizona and New Mexico. Both states have been experiencing a dry spring and are in moderate to severe drought conditions, said National Weather Service spokesperson Michael Natoli. The air quality in Laramie is still at a normal level as the smoke remains in the upper atmosphere.
In Wyoming, the Laramie Valley is virtually the only place in the state that is not experiencing drought conditions. Drought is at moderate to severe levels in the southeastern portions of the state, and severe to extreme in the north and northwest.
Spring is usually the wettest season of the year in southeastern Wyoming, with May typically bringing in the most precipitation in the Laramie area, Natoli said.
There has been 0.25 inches of precipitation recorded at the Laramie Regional Airport, down from the normal 0.9 inches for this time of year, the National Weather Service reports. While precipitation hovered between average and above-average levels from January through March, the month of April was dry.
“We’ll have to keep watching over the next few weeks because we’ve been pretty dry over the last few months,” Natoli said. “Hopefully, we’ll get some more rains going into May, but it’s too early to say.”
Preparing for anything
Collaboration across firefighting agencies in the area is crucial to maintaining an effective emergency response system in case wildfires happen, said Laramie Fire Chief Dan Johnson.
The potential for wildfire danger is still fresh in the minds of locals less than 18 months removed from the devastating Mullen Fire, one of the state’s largest ever, which burned nearly 177,000 acres about 28 miles west of Laramie.
Albany County Fire District 1 manages responses in the southern section of the county, while the county fire warden coordinates operations to the north. While each group has its own jurisdiction, they work together to collaborate responses and make plans with other agencies such as the Laramie Fire Department, the Bureau of Land Management and state of Wyoming.
“There’s (great) collaboration between agencies, and we have a really healthy relationship with our partners,” Dinges said.
The cooperation even extends beyond the state. Some Albany County firefighters are now working in Nebraska. There aren’t enough firefighters in any given area to respond to large events such as the Mullen Fire, so departments send help where it’s needed in hopes they will receive it in return should the need arise.
One consistent challenge wildland firefighting agencies face is finding enough people to work as firefighters. About 70% of fire services are volunteer based. For professional firefighters, the training process can take years as they wait for availability of training and an opportunity to prove their skills on a real fire, said ACFD1 spokesperson Brett Wadsworth.
These factors leave agencies in a continuous state of recruiting. With summer predictions leaning toward a year of average precipitation with above-average temperatures, there is a chance fire activity could be higher than normal.
“The average anymore is much more severe than it was 20 years ago,” Dinges said.
Ahead of this year’s fire season, the agencies are working to review local versions of emergency notification systems that saved lives during the recent Marshall Fire in Boulder County, Colorado.
The agencies also encourage residents to follow fire restrictions as they are put in place. The decision to start and end restrictions is based on an analysis of climate conditions and firefighting resources, and is not taken lightly, Dinges siad.
In addition to keeping up with general property maintenance like clearing away old sagebrush, residents with concerns about fire safety at their homes can reach out to local fire department for guidance.
As outdoor adventurers begin to return to areas that could be wet from rainfall or snowmelt, they should be careful not to damage roadways and vegetation, Voos said. It is especially important that people only drive on open roads and avoid getting stuck, which can cause ruts in the road.