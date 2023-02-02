Red fox STOCK

The red fox is one of the most important furbearing animals harvested for the fur trade. The species has a long history of association with humans.

 Milan Zygmunt via Shutterstock

POWELL — The first suspected case of avian flu killing a mammal in Wyoming has been sent to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s wildlife lab for verification.

A red fox, one of three suspected cases recently sent to the state lab, tested positive.

