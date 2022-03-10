In a historic move, Laramie City Council moved to approve a contract to buy 4,600 acres of land that will secure water rights for residents for years to come.
The $7.6 million purchase of Bath Ranch, located near Highway 230 and Sand Creek Road, is the culmination of work the city has done since 1940 to acquire Dowlin Ditch irrigation rights which, dating back to 1868, are the oldest along the Laramie River.
“Council is looking to serve future generations with this purchase,” council member Pat Gabriel said at Tuesday's regular council meeting. “It's something that we’ve been talking about for quite some time.”
In Wyoming, senior water rights are the most valuable and are acquired by owning surrounding land. The additional acreage will add 10 cubic feet per second to Laramie's water resources, according to city documents. Water rights from the Monolith Ranch property already provide 20 cfs.
Between the upcoming purchase and the Monolith Ranch property, which was acquired by the city in 1981, Laramie will own 98% of the water rights in the area. Dowlin Ditch surface water irrigation now accounts for 40% of the city’s water supply.
Money for the purchase will come from an established building authority and the city's enterprise fund, said Chief Operating Officer Malea Brown. The city also plans to seek more American Rescue Plan Act money to put toward the project.
“I think that we have a very sound financial plan,” Brown said.
The city will continue to build partnerships with Wyoming Game and Fish Department and The Conservation Fund about the use of the land. Work with community partners would begin immediately, said City Manager Janine Jordan.
Although the decision took a lot of work from city staff, Jordan said they were excited to play a part in history.
“The opportunity for the city to do that type of long-range planning is rare,” Mayor Paul Weaver said during the discussion. “It's so rare that, in my view, to decide not to go forward with this purchase would be an error in judgment.”
The motion passed unanimously with a fist pump from council member Sharon Cumbie.