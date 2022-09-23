BLM planning for northeast Wyo.

A Bureau of Land Management announcement on a planning process for northeast Wyoming. Screenshot online on Thursday from the BLM.

SUNDANCE – The Bureau of Land Management has begun the long process of revising the document that defines how it approaches management of everything from livestock grazing and fire management to air quality and minerals on the lands it governs within northeast Wyoming.

It’s the first time this century that the Resource Management Plan (RMP) for the tri-county region of Crook, Weston and Niobrara counties will be revisited.

