Biden Public Lands

In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Tracy Stone-Manning listens during a confirmation hearing for her to be the director of the Bureau of Land Management during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Stone-Manning says a pending Biden administration rule to sell conservation leases on federal lands would not exclude other uses such as drilling and mining. Some Republicans say it would lock out other uses such as energy development and is illegal.

 Associated Press/File

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management proposes to change how it manages millions of acres across the nation — and in Wyoming — by reestablishing conservation as an equal priority in its “multiple use” doctrine, according to the agency.

The Conservation and Landscape Health draft rule recognizes that drought, wildfires and other mounting pressures require a shift in how BLM lands are managed, the agency said.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus