Joe Ricketts

Joe Ricketts’ investment website features this photograph of the TD Ameritrade founder.

 JoeRicketts.com/courtesy

The bulk of an exclusive, private resort community surrounded on all sides by the Bridger-Teton National Forest is now owned by TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts, who may look to swap the coveted property for U.S. Forest Service land elsewhere.

Ricketts, whose family fortune exceeds $4 billion, has spent years trying to develop a resort and guest ranch along the Upper Hoback River Road in northern Sublette County. Now, over the course of the last year and a half, the businessman has moved into neighboring Lincoln County, where he’s bought up most of an “elite fly-in enclave” known as Renegade, Wyoming, some 25 miles up Greys River Road from Alpine.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

