CHEYENNE — Cheyenne may make voluntary cuts to its municipal water use and be paid per acre-foot of water saved, as many across the West continue to face historic drought.
The city of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities will seek to save 1,500 acre-feet of water historically drawn from the Little Snake River and could be paid about $150 per acre-foot for any water sent downstream. However, according to BOPU Director Brad Brooks, no shortage for municipal users will actually occur. Through an exchange system, the city would make up those acre-feet from other sources.
“The whole concept of this is to check out ways to reduce the amount of water that is being used that would ultimately go down into the Colorado River system,” Brooks said Thursday afternoon in an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
The voluntary water usage reduction program is called the System Conservation Pilot Program (SCCP) and is an incentivized program run by the Wyoming State Engineer’s Office that would pay water users in the Green River Basin to conserve water, instead allowing that water to flow downstream into the Colorado River and Lower Basin states like Arizona, California and Nevada. The Bureau of Reclamation allotted $125 million in funding to the Upper Colorado River Basin to be used toward the system conservation program.
Thirty percent of Cheyenne’s water comes from the in-basin Crow Creek drainage. That leaves about 70% of Cheyenne’s municipal water supply, which comes from the Little Snake River.
“We have water rights on the other side of the Continental Divide, and we collect water in the Little Snake drainage,” Brooks said.
The Little Snake drains to the Yampa River, which drains to the Green. The Green River drains to the Colorado.
“That is how we are caught in this Colorado River curtailment,” Brooks said.
The city of Laramie does not use any Colorado River water, so it cannot participate in the program, said Jeff Cowley, an administrator with the Wyoming State Engineer’s Office.
“The city of Cheyenne has filed two applications with us,” he said.
Everyone is aware that water cuts are coming for users in the Colorado River Basin, Brooks said.
“For Cheyenne, we are getting involved because everyone is aware there is possible curtailment involved with the Colorado River starting as early as possibly 2028,” Brooks said. “We are being very proactive and looking at other water possibilities and options we have in the North Platte Basin, of how we can offset our Little Snake River usage, in the case we were put under curtailment.”
If the city were to be curtailed, it would not be able to use its Little Snake River water and would have to make up for that loss of water in some other way, according to Brooks. Instead of waiting for a mandatory curtailment, the city is looking to participate in the voluntary program now, meeting municipal needs from other sources before things reach a crisis point.
“We thought, what better time to do it than right now, when they are going to pay us something for it?” Brooks said.
In its two applications, BOPU has asked to participate in the system conservation program with the State Engineer’s Office and the Bureau of Reclamation on two transfers. The first is internal and would be to use in-basin Crow Creek water instead of Little Snake water.
“That would be something that we could implement on a full-time basis if we had to, if a curtailment occurred,” Brooks said.
The second transfer would team the BOPU with PacifiCorp, which has excess water in Glendo Reservoir.
“We are going to work with the Bureau of Reclamation to see if we could transfer approximately 1,000 acre-feet up to our Seminoe account from the Glendo account,” Brooks said.
The SCPP program “is where we pay people to conserve water in the Green River Basin,” Cowley explained in a public webinar concerning issues to do with Wyoming’s portion of the Colorado River basin this week. With a deadline of March 1, the program goal is to “reduce consumptive use through temporary, compensated and voluntary water savings actions in 2023.”
“No one should lose money by participating in the systems conservation pilot program. You should break even, at least,” Cowley said Tuesday.
The State Engineer’s Office had seven applications in hand early this week and had about 10 more interested parties. There were the two municipal applications, one industrial application and four agricultural applications.
“Of that group of seven, there are about 5,000 acre(-feet of water) that folks are proposing,” Cowley said.
All 10 interested parties are agricultural users, with about 2,900 acre-feet proposed in savings.
“Those numbers will change as … we double-check the water rights,” Cowley said. “We will check historic use so that we are sure the historic consumptive use is taking place.”
Voluntary reductions of thousands of acre-feet may seem like a drop in the bucket compared to the fact that federal officials have asked the seven states in the Colorado River Basin to come up with a strategy to conserve usage up to 2 to 4 million acre-feet per year. And an application does not mean the project will work.
At this point, the city’s applications, if accepted into the program, mean only that the BOPU will work with the State Engineer’s Office to review the transfers for feasibility and to determine how much the program would pay the city for a reduction in water used per acre-foot sent downstream to the Colorado River — $150 per acre-foot is a starting point.
“They have filed two separate applications, which are two different processes they would use to save water that they divert over from the Little Snake,” Cowley said. “We are working with the BOPU … and honestly, they told us they want to be a part of the solution. That is what they have told us.”
Wyoming has already been making reductions to its water usage when it comes to the Colorado River, due to impacts of hydraulic shortages in the Upper Basin, Wyoming State Engineer Brandon Gebhart said Tuesday.
“While everybody else should be taking reductions, we’ve already been making them. We want to make sure that is accounted for,” he said. “The other approach is, (we’ve asked that) for the Upper Basin, all of our additional contributions be through voluntary programs, such as system conservation.”