GILLETTE (WNE) –- Campbell County Weed and Pest will officially become its own service district July 1.
In April, the Weed and Pest board voted to make the district completely separate from Campbell County government.
The move stems from increasing pressure from the state for special districts to become completely independent.
Although Campbell County Weed and Pest has its own mill levy, it also had been tied into county government. Its employees got health insurance through the county, and the county’s IT department provided tech support for the Weed and Pest building.
Weed and Pest also had access to the County Attorney’s Office for legal representation, and the county took care of maintenance on its building.
Now the district will have to pay for those costs out of its own budget.
Weed and Pest Director Quade Schmelzle estimated that becoming an independent district would add about $61,000 in expenses to Weed and Pest’s budget the first year, most of it in one-time startup costs. In following years, the cost is expected to be an additional $35,000.
Because it’s breaking off completely from the county, the Weed and Pest District will pay for a new IT service provider, accounting software, phone systems and insurance.
And because it’s now separate from the county, Weed and Pest will have to have its own budget hearing.
While Campbell County Weed and Pest will be its own district, that doesn’t mean it can do whatever it wants with no one holding it accountable.
Each of the board members is appointed by the commissioners. Board members must be nominated by a petition signed by at least 10 landowners in their district. Commissioners then make appointments based on the nominations.