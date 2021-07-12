According to CoBank’s quarterly report, grain prices entered a new phase of extreme price volatility in the second quarter of 2021. Corn, soybean and wheat prices climbed to a nine-year peak before shifts in non-commercial, speculative buying activity pulled prices down as fears of runaway inflation subsided. Elevated price volatility will continue in the months ahead as mixed weather forecasts and moisture deficits threaten yields during critical stages of the current growing season. Yet export demand for U.S. grains remains strong. Photo by Raphael Rychetsky on Unsplash