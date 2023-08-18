City Council FILE

CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne City Council approved a resolution on Monday to ask the state of Wyoming to consider decriminalizing cannabis.

Passing this resolution could pave the way for the issue to be heard at the Wyoming Association of Municipalities conference next year, potentially putting the issue on the table for the Wyoming Legislature’s 2025 general session.

