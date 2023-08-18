CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne City Council approved a resolution on Monday to ask the state of Wyoming to consider decriminalizing cannabis.
Passing this resolution could pave the way for the issue to be heard at the Wyoming Association of Municipalities conference next year, potentially putting the issue on the table for the Wyoming Legislature’s 2025 general session.
“At the local level, I wanted to remove the city or the municipal court out of the equation,” Ward 3 Councilor Richard Johnson, a sponsor of the resolution, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “... If (an) officer chose to charge for like a paraphernalia or a cannabis citation, that it would, in fact, go to the district court or federal court to be heard. ... (This) resolution requested the state legislature to review the topic again.”
Council’s approval came as a surprise to Johnson, who expected similar resistance to this bill as the council previously did to a local decriminalization ordinance that he supported earlier this year.
“I actually thought it was going to fail,” Johnson told the WTE. “It actually surprised me that it got the five (votes). I knew I had three with me.”
Johnson had anticipated support for the resolution from Ward 1 Councilor Scott Roybal and Ward 3 Councilor Ken Esquibel, who both sponsored the local ordinance on the same issue that the council discussed in March. What Johnson didn’t expect, he said, was support from Ward 2 Councilors Bryan Cook and Mark Rinne.
The City Council’s Public Services Committee did not recommend the resolution be passed during their discussion on it, but Cook, chair of the committee, still moved for a vote on the bill at Monday’s meeting.
Rinne and Cook supporting the resolution aligned with their previous stances on the issue, Johnson told the WTE.
“I do think there’s some evidence to support medical marijuana, and I have some strong reservations about just decriminalizing marijuana altogether,” Rinne said at Monday’s meeting. “However ... many of us have said ... ‘This is a statewide issue, and it ought to be dealt with by the Legislature.’ ... If that’s our opinion, that this should be dealt with at a statewide basis, rather than a community basis, then I’ll support it for that reason.”
“(Rinne and Cook) changed their votes from March to support this to go to the state level,” Johnson said. “So that’s what pushed it over the finish line ... those two votes.”
The resolution did have opposition from the public and fellow councilors. Ward 2 Councilor Tom Segrave and Ward 3 Councilor Michelle Aldrich both opposed the resolution.
“I don’t think that we need to be sending this on to the Legislature,” Aldrich said. “They are very well aware of it. ... I’m not going to support this tonight. I think that, in hearing from constituents, this is not something that, obviously, the city was willing to do. The Legislature is very well aware of what they need to do if they would like this to happen, as well as WAM.”
Segrave objected for similar reasons.
“I agree with Dr. Aldrich,” Segrave said. “What kind of message are we sending? We won’t decriminalize it in our community, but we want the state to do it. Seems like we’re sending a double message here — it’s good for everybody else, but we don’t want it in our community. So, I’ll stay opposed to it.”
Cathy Deister, a Cheyenne resident, addressed the council, expressing her opposition to cannabis decriminalization, saying that legalization had adverse effects in Colorado.
“... In Colorado, they did facts sheets, the crime rate has raised when they legalized it,” Deister said, citing a fact sheet from an organization she called the “Department of Research Foundations.” It’s unclear what organization she was referring to.
“To decriminalize it, to make it legal, it hasn’t proven good in Colorado,” she continued.
Arguing for broader movement in the direction of legalization, Esquibel raised a question to the council about how much revenue the city loses to Colorado for legal cannabis purchases. Johnson agreed, saying that decriminalization would be an early step in getting the cannabis industry to generate revenue for the state.
Johnson told the WTE that the approval of this resolution was the first step in getting statewide momentum on the issue ahead of next year’s WAM conference.
“What that does, by having multiple municipalities actually speaking in favor of this, it gives more strength to the argument for the Legislature to actually take a more finite review of the topic,” he said. “Also, you know, not only can we give it to the legislators, we can run it through our own municipalities. ... It’s to generate interest. It’s to generate momentum. It’s to start the conversation. It’s to get it into the right channels in order to have this introduced.”
Zach Padilla, a Wyoming businessperson with businesses in Teton County and Cheyenne, testified before the council in favor of the ordinance, citing many of the positive medicinal effects cannabis can give people.
“You’ve all heard the issues, you’ve all heard the subject, so I’m not going to waste your time,” Padilla said. “There are smarter people than me that can discuss these issues that I’d be happy to introduce you to. ... It supports people who are suffering from Alzheimer’s, schizophrenia, Parkinson’s. ... People are in need of the product. ... It is inevitable that Wyoming is going to see this happen.”
“I got to admit,” Padilla continued. “I’m blown away that Jackson hasn’t considered having this conversation and you guys are.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters