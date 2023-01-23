CHEYENNE — City leaders discussed everything from redrawing ward lines before the 2024 election to strategies for addressing Cheyenne’s homeless population at a 2023 goal-setting work session Wednesday night.
The meeting was the fifth goal-setting work session in the past 24 months, according to Mayor Patrick Collins.
Five goals surfaced as priorities for the 2023 year, including: beautification of the city’s western entrance along Lincolnway; developing a water-wise plan for the city due to the Colorado River drainage crisis; building a trail system on the Belvoir Ranch; investigating solar power and how the city can benefit from it; and making headway on downtown projects like 15th Street, Reed Avenue and the Pump House stabilization.
The purpose of the work session was to outline 2023 goals and to communicate them to the city’s directors. Andrew Worshek, chief of staff in the mayor’s office, said the city limited its goals to seven last year, so five in 2023 is a workable number.
Worshek recommended that the 15th Street Railway Experience, which includes plans to create an arts and cultural hub composed of retired boxcars downtown, be carried over as a goal from 2022. That was rolled into one goal to include Reed Avenue revitalization and Pump House stabilization. He also suggested continuing work on the Belvoir Ranch be included on the list.
He recommended that the city’s gymnastics facility be taken off the list, as a groundbreaking for that project is expected in June, and it can be considered a completed 2022 goal. He also suggested annexation of county pockets be removed, as well as addressing the city’s homelessness issues, because of progress made last year on both issues. Collins also detailed accomplishments from the last year, saying the city made progress addressing its homelessness issue.
“Last year, we set some pretty optimistic goals,” Collins said. “While we haven’t crossed many off the list, we have made significant progress, and I believe we have momentum.”
The city created a partnership with Laramie County to purchase the Stagecoach Motel, where construction on a day room for shelter is underway. Rooms are also being remodeled as “low-barrier shelter” for those in need who don’t meet the sobriety requirements for the main COMEA House, Collins said.
The city also partnered with the Wyoming Department of Transportation to fix the bridge at Lincolnway and Missile Drive, and will “continue to look for ways to be supportive of the homeless population, while also focusing on property values in the business community.”
Councilor Michelle Aldrich asked if textured cement was added under the Missile Drive bridge to prevent encampments, and while Collins said it had not, it could remain a project on the city’s list without keeping it as a goal for the upcoming year. Councilor Pete Layborn said he believes the homelessness issue is not one that will ever be “completely resolved.”
“I am very proud of the Stagecoach Motel,” he said, but added there are a number of places in Cheyenne that need more attention.
“It is a really difficult question, because, of course, we all feel very sympathetic to those people. But at the same time, basically, as we’ve learned at the Lincolnway bridge, you can’t allow encampments. The cleanup is beyond our capacity,” Layborn said. “Whether it stays on our list or not, there is real effort to be made there.”
Worshek agreed that even if the city shifts its priorities this year, it can continue to do work on homelessness.
Regarding surface water drainage mitigation as a goal, the city collaborated with the city of Casper to write a related ordinance that is ready to go, Collins said, with the exception of including a fee schedule.
“As soon as that is done, we can plug those numbers into that ordinance. If we have six votes from council, that goal is met,” Collins said. “We have done all of the work.”
One of the city’s biggest challenges, he said, remains improvements to the Reed Avenue corridor. Since at least 2017, the city has made it a goal to revitalize the area. The city has struggled with communication with the BNSF railroad, and fired its old consultant because they could not move the needle, Collins said.
A new company, Quandel Consultants, made a presentation to BNSF on behalf of the city last week about the area and will attend the City Council’s meeting Monday. Under executive session, consultants will give a presentation to the council about potential property purchases in the area.
“This is one I want to keep on the list,” Collins said.
Other topics under discussion included Municipal Building plans, for which the city has received sixth-penny sales tax funds, and the possibility of a Downtown Development Authority expansion, although Collins said he did not favor expanding the DDA.
Worshek reviewed suggestions as varied as the 17th Street lighting project; plans for the old airport terminal to become a new business, museum or another multi-use facility; Spiker Parking Garage security and infrastructure; and a Black Court centralized dog park, among others.