City Council

Five goals surfaced as priorities for the 2023 year when the Cheyenne City Council, shown in a photo from earlier this month, held a work session Wednesday night.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — City leaders discussed everything from redrawing ward lines before the 2024 election to strategies for addressing Cheyenne’s homeless population at a 2023 goal-setting work session Wednesday night.

The meeting was the fifth goal-setting work session in the past 24 months, according to Mayor Patrick Collins.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, the Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus