The Big Hole is seen Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, from a vantage point on the Belvoir Ranch in Cheyenne. City officials are looking at options to create a trail to the Big Hole, which is currently only accessible from the Colorado side of the border.

 Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Twenty years after the city of Cheyenne first bought the Belvoir Ranch south of town, officials are hopeful trail construction near the red rock canyons along the Wyoming/Colorado border may finally begin in the summer of 2024.

The ranch, which is located about 16 miles southwest of Cheyenne, is inaccessible to the public from the Wyoming side of the border. Outdoor enthusiasts must drive to Colorado and start there before hiking back toward land owned by the city of Cheyenne.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

