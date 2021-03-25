POWELL (WNE) — After shutting down its drywall manufacturing plant in Cody last year, CertainTeed Gypsum is repurposing the property to produce agricultural gypsum.
The company says it’s aiming to supply agri-gypsum — used as a natural fertilizer and soil amendment — to farmers and retailers in Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota and North Dakota.
“We are pleased to have a new opportunity to maintain our operations in Cody,” Roberto Margutti, CertainTeed’s U.S. mining operations manager, said in a news release earlier this month.
Margutti said the company is also pleased “to be building our new operation with support from many of the same employees who have worked in our drywall plant previously, who will now help operate and manage the agricultural gypsum business.”
CertainTeed had employed roughly 49 people at the drywall plant before beginning layoffs and starting to decommission the facility in early April 2020. About 10 people are currently employed at the site, the company says, a figure that includes both direct employees and local contractors. However, company representatives say that “new employment opportunities are expected in the coming years as the business develops.”
A subdivision of CertainTeed called Western Mining and Minerals, Inc. (WMMI) is running the new agricultural gypsum operation in Cody. WMMI says it will use the facility to process gypsum rocks and then ship the minerals out by truck or rail.