SUNDANCE (WNE) — Crook County has been designated a primary natural disaster area by the U.S. Department of Agriculture due to the ongoing drought conditions in this area. Along with those in 20 other counties in Wyoming, producers in this area are now eligible for emergency credit to assist in recovering from the disaster.
The county was automatically found to be eligible for this status because it was recorded by the U.S. Drought Monitor as having suffered from severe drought for eight or more consecutive weeks during the growing season.
Farm Service Agency loans can be used for recovery needs including replacement of essential items, including livestock; reorganization of a farming operation; or refinancing of certain debts. Loan applications are available through the agency’s website, and the application deadline for loans is November 19.
The University of Wyoming’s Water Resources Data System reports the precipitation seen in Crook County over the week of June 2 to 8 as less than 5% of the average between the years of 1991 and 2020. Snow water equivalent was also recorded at less than 5% of average on June 9.
Meanwhile, Gov. Mark Gordon announced the launch of a website that will provide updates on drought conditions as well as resources and information for sectors impacted by drought, including tourism, recreation, municipalities and water utilities. The state’s website can be found at drought.wyo.gov