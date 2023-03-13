The Bureau of Reclamation suspended extra “drought response” releases from Flaming Gorge Reservoir on Tuesday at the request of Wyoming and the other three Upper Colorado River Basin states.

The reservoir, which straddles the Wyoming-Utah border, was tapped for an extra 500,000 acre-feet of water starting in May 2022 to help ensure that water levels downstream at Lake Powell don’t drop low enough to threaten hydroelectric power generation at Glen Canyon Dam this year. An estimated 463,000 acre-feet of extra water was delivered before officials suspended the plan this month — two months ahead of schedule.

Nick Gann fishes

Nick Gann fishes in Firehole Canyon on Aug. 5, 2022, on the far northeastern shore of Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Wyoming. Extra “drought response” releases from the reservoir have been suspended at the request of Wyoming and other upper basin states.

