BUFFALO — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is considering changes to its depredation prevention hunting season policy that could make it easier for private landowners to request and officials to create a special hunting season in areas where big game is damaging the landscape.

“It’s been written a bit more broadly to allow any opportunity that we might see necessary to be able to implement one of these,” said Craig Smith, Sheridan regional wildlife supervisor. “There could be potential for that anywhere in the region.”

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus