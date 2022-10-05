Wildlife advocates have appealed a federal judge’s approval of Forest Service cattle-grazing permits near Union Pass that allow the killing of 72 grizzly bears over a decade.

Five conservation groups say U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal erred in rejecting their earlier court challenge to the 2019 authorization of the grazing plan for the Upper Green River Cattle Association. The groups have taken their arguments to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver and asked that they be allowed to present oral arguments.

