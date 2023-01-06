Grizzly bear 399

Grizzly 399 and her four yearling cubs travel along the road in Grand Teton National Park in April 2021. 

 Ryan Dorgan/Jackson Hole News&Guide

CASPER — Wyoming’s grizzly bears — and the humans who manage them — have had a standout year. Conflicts, the official designation for confrontations between bears and people or their property, were the lowest the state has recorded since 2014.

And the six bears relocated in 2022 represent the least since the ‘90s, said Dan Thompson, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s large carnivore supervisor.



