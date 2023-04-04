Winter weather-wildlife

Pronghorn carcasses discovered near Pinedale, where an outbreak of pneumonia is killing hundreds of antelope, are shown. What role the harsh winter weather has played in the outbreak is hard to say, wildlife officials said. But they’re certain the weather is killing fawns in one of Wyoming’s largest mule deer herds.

 Wyoming Game and Fish Department/Courtesy

Casper Star-Tribune

CASPER — It’s been a long, tough winter for Wyoming’s wildlife — especially near Pinedale, where unusually deep snow, very cold temperatures and an outbreak of a rare disease in the local pronghorn herd have decimated pronghorn and mule deer populations.

