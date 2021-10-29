A public hearing regarding proposed changes to the county’s Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone regulations is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse.
The Board of Commissioners is planning to conduct its regular meeting Tuesday morning and then adjourn until the evening for the public hearing. The hearing will also be streamed on the county’s YouTube channel.
Those wishing to speak at the hearing can participate in person or register to speak online via Zoom. Proposed changes can be viewed on the Albany County website, www.co.albany.wy.us.
The APOZ regulations guide development within the area of the county that overlies the Casper Aquifer, a shallow aquifer that supplies more than half of Laramie’s drinking water.
The commission has been working on and off during the past two years to update the regulations, prompted by the re-opening of the Tumbleweed Express gas station in 2019 despite an extended closure. Gas stations are a prohibited use within the special zoning district.
The commission has been working on its own changes to the regulations during the past few months after receiving a draft from the Planning and Zoning Commission last spring. The commission still hasn’t resolved whether its own changes must be certified by Planning and Zoning, which would set the process back another few months.
Among the proposed changes, future development would be limited to a minimum lot size of 35 acres, with one dwelling permitted per 35 acres. Current regulations have no minimum lot size restriction.
The western boundary of the zone would be amended to follow section and quarter section lines, similar to the boundary defined in the city of Laramie’s Casper Aquifer Protection Plan.
A site-specific investigation would be required for zoning certificates, subdivision permits, conditional use requests and zoning changes, and all such requests would also require approval by the commission. Currently a site-specific investigation is required for development.
Proposals for subsurface wastewater disposal would require compliance with all DEQ standards in addition to county regulations. No expansion would be allowed of pre-existing nonconforming uses.
In public comments already received by the commission, those opposing more changes to the regulations call them unnecessary governmental overreach that would burden homeowners with expensive requirements.
“I get the distinct impression that the revisions to the APOZ regulations are designed to make development virtually impossible and also to make it very easy to disqualify previously existing but non-compliant businesses like the Tumbleweed Express,” wrote Thomas Bienz in an email to the commission.
Those in support of the regulation changes cited the importance of protecting the Casper Aquifer from potential contamination, as it supplies a portion of Laramie’s drinking water.
“Clean drinking water should be our community’s highest priority,” wrote Ron Chapin.