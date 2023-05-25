Adam Kathrein stands between Agate, left, and Karl at the refugee center in Lublin, Poland. At the beginning of the war they cared for nearly 2,000 people per day making their way through, and continue their work today.
Two children in the village of Novooleksandrivka in Luhansk Oblast of eastern Ukraine, which was liberated from the Russians in November/December 2022 just months before Adam Kathrein arrived. The village was without electricity and water due to continued drone strikes during the war.
Adam Kathrein/courtesy
Adam Kathrein/courtesy
People gather at the refugee center in Lublin, Poland where Adam Kathrein also volunteered as they sit at a long table and share a meal together.
Imagine sitting in a lecture hall listening to strangers talk about the suffering of people thousands of miles away and what can be done to help them.
The echo of the speaker’s voice — cutting through the silence and bouncing off the walls — sinks into the minds of those who are listening. That University of Wyoming lecture changed the heart and mind of a Wyoming man, sending him off on his next adventure to help save the lives of others.