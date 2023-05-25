Imagine sitting in a lecture hall listening to strangers talk about the suffering of people thousands of miles away and what can be done to help them.

The echo of the speaker’s voice — cutting through the silence and bouncing off the walls — sinks into the minds of those who are listening. That University of Wyoming lecture changed the heart and mind of a Wyoming man, sending him off on his next adventure to help save the lives of others.

Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted at by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus