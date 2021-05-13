POWELL (WNE) — The historic UXU Ranch is again changing hands, as three business partners from Arizona are purchasing the North Fork guest ranch.
Park County commissioners approved one step in the sales process last week, unanimously agreeing to transfer the UXU’s liquor license to the new group.
John “J.L. Grief” Hoskin of Yuma, Arizona, and Rick and Patrice Holloway of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, are purchasing the ranch through a newly formed limited liability company called UXU 1929.
Hoskin will be moving to the ranch and operating it from April to November, First Deputy Park County Clerk Hans Odde told commissioners, while the Holloways will remain in Arizona. Hoskin will bring significant Western experience with him to the UXU, as he’s worked as a Western lifestyle photographer for decades — capturing images of rodeos, ranches and horses in places like Wyoming.
He and the Holloways are purchasing the facility from Bill Perry of Hidden Creek Outfitters. Perry purchased the ranch in 2017 and operated it for four seasons. The prior owner, David Gill, owned it for roughly six years.
The ranch has been in operation since the 1920s and has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places. It sits on about 34 acres leased from the Shoshone National Forest, about 17 miles east of Yellowstone National Park.
Odde said his understanding is that the sale of the UXU is expected to close in the next couple of weeks, with a new Forest Service lease potentially finalized by the end of the month.