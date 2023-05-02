Wyoming wildlife officials are considering slashing populations of three native predators in an area where a hard winter has cratered mule deer survival rates.

Black bears, mountain lions and coyotes, in particular, could be targeted in the Wyoming Range. The goal would be to help the Wyoming Range Mule Deer Herd stage a comeback, though some scientific research suggests that it will be difficult to influence the depressed deer population’s trajectory.

