WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Tuesday that $25.5 million in infrastructure law funds for WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency Grants will go to safeguard local water supplies in the face of severe Western drought.
Fourteen projects in eight western states, including Wyoming, will be awarded funding to help communities improve water use efficiency by lining canals, upgrading water meters, installing automated gates to control water flow and making other infrastructure improvements.
Wyoming will receive $2 million for the Owl Creek Irrigation District, which will be impacted by a water delivery and efficiency improvement project.
The projects overall are anticipated to save more than 12 billion gallons of water annually – enough to fill over roughly 880,000 swimming pools – through reductions in residential water use and improvements to increase irrigation efficiency. Two of the projects will also receive funding for solar energy installations to power the affiliated water facility and water district buildings. Including non-federal funding contributions, the projects represent more than $130 million in water management improvements.
"We are making a historic investment in drought resilience and water infrastructure to help more families, farmers and Tribes gain access to clean water," said Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo. “The WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency Grants will help communities conserve and use water more efficiency, increase the production of hydropower and help us tackle historic drought.”
The infrastructure law allocates $8.3 billion for Bureau of Reclamation water infrastructure projects to repair aging water delivery systems, secure dams, complete rural water projects, protect aquatic ecosystems and fulfill Indian water rights settlements. The newly announced funding is part of the $160 million in WaterSMART grants provided by the law in 2022.
Local governments in eight states set to receive funding must complete their project within three years.