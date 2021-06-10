Brazillian-owned JBS Foods was hit with a ransomware attack recently that shuttered a number of the international conglomerates’ processing facilities. JBS controls 25% of the meat processing in the U.S. so a prolonged shutdown can have far-reaching impacts on producers. Since the disruption was brief, it won’t likely impact Wyoming producers, said Jim Magagna, executive vice president for the Wyoming Stockgrowers Association. However, Magagna said the issue highlights the problem of having 80% of America’s processing capacity controlled by four large conglomerates. Photo by Fábio Hanashiro on Unsplash