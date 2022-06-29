Laramie City Council has approved a handful of measures to address water access and stability for Laramie residents and businesses.
The North Side Tank and Transmission Project and the Bath Ranch land acquisition were among the most heavily discussed measures prior to council members voting to approve them Tuesday as they planned for the city’s future water needs.
The North Side Tank and Transmission Project aims to increase the capacity for delivering water to the city, while the acquisition of Bath Ranch property would bolster Laramie’s access to water rights. City staff outlined how the moves would help ensure water access could match potential population growth, something that many similar-sized cities struggle to keep up with.
“North Side Tank and Transmission Line Project is probably the most talked about project we’ve had in the last few years,” said Public Works Director Brooks Webb. “The 2015 Water Master Plan identified this project as critical to Laramie’s current and future water needs.”
The project will entail building of a new treated water storage tank and pipeline on the northern end of the city. The tank will hold 1 million gallons of water and allow the city to continue infrastructure development in the area.
Earlier this month, the council gave the go-ahead to apply for a $6 million loan from the State Loan and Investment Board to complete the project. An original estimate of $15 million increased by $6 million after putting it out to bid earlier this year. If approved by the state, the added $6 million will bring the city’s total loan amount for the project to about $10.3 million.
Other funding for the water transmission project comes from an $8 million grant from the Wyoming Water Development Commission.
With the Bath Ranch deal, the city acquires 4,600 acres of land and the senior water rights attached to the property. City Council approved the $7.6 million buy in March for the land located near Highway 230 and Sand Creek Road. The water rights date back to 1868 and are the oldest along the Laramie River.
With cities all over the Western United States experiencing drought paired with population growth, the council discussed how the projects could be part of the answer to drought threats and population trends.
“Securing water for future growth is an increasingly important challenge for cities in the west to be prepared for” Mayor Paul Weaver said during Tuesday’s meeting.
A major issue in approving the Bath Ranch lease involved money, which comes in part from Laramie Building Authority loans. The Laramie Building Authority is a nonprofit loan service that exists to support government projects such as the acquisition of Bath Ranch. Laramie will obtain the rights to Bath Ranch’s water and land through a lease leaseback program.
Both measures passed unanimously with several council members offering their thanks to Malea Brown, the city’s Chief Operating Officer, for her work on the deals.
As the city works to protect water rights for Laramie, passing the measures this week were first steps in maintaining access to high-quality water for commercial entities and residents.
“I think this is one of those things we will all be proud of for years to come,” said council member Brian Harrington. “Any opportunity for us to expand the portfolio for future generations for clean, drinkable water in our community is well worth doing.”