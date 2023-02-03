LARAMIE — Wyoming’s economy is as “diverse as it has ever been,” and a $20 million state investment into an advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie will continue that trend, according to Gov. Mark Gordon.
“This is a very exciting day for Wyoming,” Gordon said Thursday during a news conference after the State Loan and Investment Board approved a $20 million business-committed grant request titled “Project Jupiter” to construct an approximately 60,000-square-foot research and development facility in Laramie.
Plenty Inc., a nationwide indoor agricultural company, will run the “world’s largest vertical farming research center,” which will add 120 jobs to the Laramie community.
The “Project Jupiter” story is one of homegrown Wyoming success, Gordon said. Chief Science Officer Dr. Nate Storey co-founded Bright Agrotech as a University of Wyoming graduate student in 2010 and established an innovation center in Laramie.
This eventually led Storey and a group of entrepreneurs to found the startup Plenty Unlimited in 2014, which later bought Bright Agrotech. Today, Plenty has more than 400 employees across the U.S. The company’s research-and-development work during the past two years drove more than 100 new patent filings for innovations as diverse as new crop growing systems, a way to detect plant stress and new tomato plant varieties.
Storey’s work has “grown into a way to produce produce, which really rockets the technological aspect of Wyoming’s agricultural production forward,” Gordon said. “It provides the ability to produce fresh vegetables, fresh fruits and fresh produce locally, using water in a very restricted way, which is certainly important at a time when we have tremendous drought.”
Plenty’s success also indicates that Wyoming’s economy is diversifying, Gordon said, continuing that economic diversification has been a statewide goal for a long time.
“We are at the most diverse we have been in 50 years, and it is because we are realizing that we can expand into areas of knowledge and technology and really put agriculture on the forefront,” he said.
The $20 million request came through the city of Laramie during the SLIB meeting Thursday morning, according to Noelle Reed, grants portfolio manager for the Wyoming Business Council. The facility will be built on 16.35 acres in the Cirrus Sky Technology Park, which is owned by the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance.
“While this is a higher investment request, the community and state benefits are considerable, and create extraordinary circumstances,” Reed said.
The benefits include: added job opportunities; more tax revenue; potential for Laramie and Wyoming to be seen as the epicenter of a plant science research and development industry; potential for technology ecosystem and cluster development; and there are partnerships being developed with the university and other entities, Reed said.
The facility will add 120 full-time positions to the existing 82 jobs at an average wage of $30.25 per hour with comprehensive benefits. These wages, according to Reed, are 55% higher than the county’s median wage. The facility will employ scientists, research associates, engineers and data analysts.
“Additionally, this project will create a pathway for UW graduates to stay in the area, as these types of positions are not readily available currently,” Reed said.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder said she first wondered how the project would fit into Wyoming’s agricultural sector.
“Growing up in an ag family, one of my first questions was, how does this work with our ag culture and ag industry in Wyoming? Does this directly compete, or is this, in fact, a strong partnership?” she said. “I think this project really complements the ag industry in our state, which is so vital to our culture here. I think that this is taking our area of agriculture and taking it to the next level.”
Wyoming Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell called the project a continued investment in the state’s future. Arama Kukuta, the company’s CEO, said his team extends a “huge vote of thanks” to the state of Wyoming for its investment.
“The future is very bright for indoor agriculture, and it is very bright for our presence here in Wyoming,” he said.
There hasn’t been a significant breakthrough in food production since the introduction of organic produce several decades ago, he continued. Plenty has the opportunity to change that.
“We grow without using pesticides or herbicides; we don’t have to wash our produce,” he said. “There hasn’t been a new standard for food in this area for probably about 30 years, when organics came on the scene. This is really the opportunity to build off some amazing science and technology, but to do something we all can connect with: What do we eat, what do we feed our families, how do we do that sustainably and how do we do that in a way that is more healthy for all of us?”
Storey said that when he began his journey, he hoped to “build another platform, apply technology to agriculture in a way that makes it more accessible and more applicable around the world.
“Building this building, and building this team here, is going to allow us to do that,” he said.