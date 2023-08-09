CHEYENNE — A line of well-groomed and somewhat restless sheep are held in place by young children competing in 4-H Market Sheep Pee Wee Showmanship on Tuesday at the Laramie County Fair at the Event Center at Archer.

Koyer Bowman is 8 years old, and has been around the market sheep throughout his life. Although he can’t formally compete this year, he practices his skill by showing in the Pee Wee event, while his 10-year-old brother, Kason Bowman, competes in the 4-H Junior Market Lamb Showmanship.

Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.

