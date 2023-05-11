CHEYENNE — Sarah Behrendsen has set a high bar for students in the Agriculture and Equine Pathway at Laramie County Community College.
She was recognized as a dedicated learner with the annual LCCC Stalcup Excellence Award, and applauded for her positive attitude, strong work ethic and desire to go above and beyond in all of her classes.
Agriculture and Equine Pathway Coordinator Katie Shockley nominated Behrendsen for the award as she prepares to graduate Saturday, and said she was amazing to work with in her two years at the college. Shockley said Behrendsen is going to be very successful in the future, and she admired her for how she was both a good student and person.
Behrendsen has also done two internships with Frenchman Valley Coop and the U.S. Department of Agriculture research service, and officials from both said she left such a good impression they wanted to continue working with students from LCCC.
“She kind of helped strengthen LCCC’s reputation and its image through her work ethic, and is really helping build this program,” Shockley said, describing Behrendsen’s positive agriculture internship feedback. “Getting connections with other people in the community that want to help this program because of her, I think that is amazing.”
Shockley has known this year’s LCCC Stalcup Excellence Award winner since she started her journey, which was different from many other students who fill the campus hallways.
Behrendsen is a 35-year-old mother with three children and a husband at home that she’s completely devoted to. She told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle she was petrified to apply to college, because she didn’t finish a degree she started when she was fresh out of high school. She started looking into a bunch of different colleges a few years ago after she said she worked on herself, and she loved the fact that LCCC provided a hands-on experience.
Since beginning her pathway to a degree, she has found ways to balance schoolwork, a full-time job and taking care of her family.
That has meant studying on the sidelines of a soccer game or staying up late at the dinner table after the kids and livestock were fed. Sometimes, when her husband was away, she would even have to bring her kids to night classes, where they would hang out in the Agriculture Building lounge.
But she took care of it all with the support of her instructors and her husband, and achieved success.
She will graduate with a perfect 4.0 grade point average, professional experience and an associates degree that could lead to managing a ranch or becoming a field livestock specialist.
Behrendsen said she also gained confidence in herself.
“I didn’t have that two years ago,” she said. “I was just very quiet, very reserved, and I am definitely happy with who I am now. There was something missing before, so that’s been kind of cool to gain that.”
She thanked all the faculty in the Agriculture and Equine Pathway that have helped cultivate her growth and said they have always pushed her to understand the material. They are the same teachers who believed she deserved the award, such as Shockley.
The pathway coordinator said Behrendsen was always present and would show up to events like Wyoming FFA outside of class and lend a hand. She said she is a great example of what success looks like and how there are different paths for everyone in the community college.
“I just appreciated her as a student, especially when it was my first year as a teacher,” said Shockley. “She was amazing to work with, and she has such a positive attitude. She worked so hard.”
When Behrendsen found out she had won the award and was nominated by Shockley, she said she was a “blubbering idiot walking through Walmart.” She was on her lunch break and grabbing groceries when an unknown number popped up, and she felt like she should answer it.
She said it was an incredible feeling, but it has taken a while to sink in. It was an important moment of validation in her educational journey, including how much effort she has put into her degree.
“Anybody going into a trade school, college, whatever their next endeavor is,” she said, “whatever you put into it is going to be a reflection of what you’re going to get out of it.”