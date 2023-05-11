CHEYENNE — Sarah Behrendsen has set a high bar for students in the Agriculture and Equine Pathway at Laramie County Community College.

She was recognized as a dedicated learner with the annual LCCC Stalcup Excellence Award, and applauded for her positive attitude, strong work ethic and desire to go above and beyond in all of her classes.

