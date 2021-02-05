EVANSTON (WNE) — A 37-year-old Evanston man was arrested by the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 31 on felony charges of cruelty to animals.
The arrest of Justin Berry was related to an incident that occurred in the summer of 2020, when multiple horses were shot at a residence in Evanston.
According to a sheriff’s office report, bullets were found in three horses, two of which died from their wounds.
Kay Dunford, the owner of the horses, said one horse that had been killed was once a racing horse that was raising a foal; he estimated her value at a minimum of $6,000.
The second deceased horse was also raising a foal and was valued at approximately $15,000, according to the report.
Information from the Dunford’s neighbors gave Deputy Kerby Barker cause to obtain a search warrant for Berry’s residence. Berry’s wife, Erin Mielke, told deputies Berry had been angry about a rumor that their neighbor was going to put approximately 150 horses on the property behind their residence.
Berry denied shooting at horses and said he had been shooting a .22 rifle in the backyard.
On Jan. 20, the sheriff’s office was notified that the two bullets collected from the second horse were “identified as having been fired from the Ruger rifle” taken from Berry’s home.
Uinta County Attorney Loretta Howieson-Kallas has charged Berry with three counts of felony animal cruelty. If convicted, Berry faces up to two years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines for each count.