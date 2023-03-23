CHEYENNE — An ordinance aimed at decriminalizing marijuana within city limits failed to receive a positive recommendation Wednesday night from the Cheyenne City Council’s Committee of the Whole.

Council members Richard Johnson and Scott Roybal co-sponsored the ordinance, which would repeal and re-create code provisions specific to prohibiting marijuana in the municipality. Johnson clarified the ordinance wasn’t meant to address legalization, medical recreation taxes or the licensing of dispensaries, which he said are issues that need to be discussed by state legislators.

