CHEYENNE – A final attempt Monday night to repeal and amend city code that currently prohibits marijuana possession and use was rejected by a majority of the Cheyenne City Council.

The governing body voted down the ordinance by a vote of 6-3, following the 5-2 recommendation last Wednesday from the Cheyenne City Council's Committee of the Whole not to pass it.

