CHEYENNE – A final attempt Monday night to repeal and amend city code that currently prohibits marijuana possession and use was rejected by a majority of the Cheyenne City Council.
The governing body voted down the ordinance by a vote of 6-3, following the 5-2 recommendation last Wednesday from the Cheyenne City Council's Committee of the Whole not to pass it.
Council members weren’t swayed last week by dozens of supporters who appeared before them, and some were unconvinced the ordinance was anything more than a statement.
Cannabis is still illegal at the state and federal levels, and the ordinance sponsored by City Council members Richard Johnson and Scott Roybal would have only provided relief in municipal court. Residents caught with marijuana would not face charges in Cheyenne Municipal Court, but would still be at risk of fees or jail time in state district or federal court, depending on the quantities involved.
“Law enforcement is required to uphold the Constitution, which they've sworn to uphold, and so, if they’re not giving a ticket that would be able to be seen in city court, they would be required to give a ticket that would be seen in a higher court,” said Council member Michelle Aldrich. “And my understanding is that in higher court, that is not where you can simply pay a ticket and not show up.”
Aldrich was among the five council members and Mayor Patrick Collins to vote against the ordinance on Monday night, while Ken Esquibal, Johnson and Roybal supported it.
Aldrich voiced her concern about sending tickets out of Municipal Court because a new law passed by the Wyoming Legislature that goes into effect July 1 states that after three misdemeanor charges in state court, the fourth automatically becomes a felony.
“I’m really hesitant to take individuals, especially those 18-, 19-, 20-year-olds that are young adults, and put them in a situation that would permanently impact their future employability, their future career options and their lives because of a felony record,” Aldrich said.
Other opponents of the ordinance not on the governing body made appearances at Monday's meeting, as well, and there was a drastic decrease in the number of supporters present from the previous meeting.
State Rep. Ben Hornok, R-Cheyenne, testified at both meetings, and said he was against the ordinance because it would be unconstitutional. He said the ordinance creates a special class of citizens, because residents within city limits would not be held to the same standard as those outside the city.
"This is illegal in the state of Wyoming. It's illegal nationally," he said. "And so, by enacting an ordinance here within the city of Cheyenne, I actually don't think that the city could do something like that. It would kind going around in a back door, and I don't believe that's part of the city's responsibility."
Although Hornok called the ordinance unconstitutional, that was not deemed to be the case by City Attorney Stefanie Boster. She previously informed council members the ordinance was constitutionally sound, and law-breakers would be charged in the higher courts.
Other residents came forward in opposition for health, safety and criminal justice reasons – and one testified he had changed his mind.
AJ Gold said he stood by his support for cannabis and testimony at the last meeting, but he believes the issue needed to be taken to the state level. He said there should be a focus on speaking with state representatives to keep the conversation going, instead of with city officials.
There are opportunities to lobby for the state to legalize marijuana, or for residents to petition for a ballot measure in Wyoming.
"Many states have legalized it. It's time, too, because there are so many benefits," he said. "We would benefit so much from it, not only just with the money we will get from it, but the jobs we will create."