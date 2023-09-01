LARAMIE — On Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, the Medicine Bow National Forest will host its second annual monitoring field trip for the Landscape Vegetation Analysis (LaVA) project. The field trip is open to the public.
Monitoring and reporting are the final phase for treatments in the LaVA implementation process. The primary intent of this phase is to answer questions: Did we do what we said we were going to do? Did we get the expected outcomes? Do we need to adjust future treatments?
This year’s monitoring field trip will look at the 2022 Site Preparation / 2023 Planting Project in the Badger Focus Area, which is located on the southern end of the Snowy Range, about 35 miles southwest of Laramie, in Albany County, Wyoming.
For this project, the Forest completed about 300 acres of tree planting in the 2018 Badger Creek fire area. Before planting, the Forest completed about 200 acres of site preparation (crushing, mastication, and similar activities) to address accumulations of dead and down trees and prepare the area for planting.
Meeting time and location for the field day are to be determined. The project area is about 45 minutes southwest of Laramie on State Highway 230. We will drive a few miles on dirt roads and walk less than a mile off-trail on gentle to moderate terrain. Participants will need to provide their own transportation for the day. High-clearance vehicles are recommended, although four-wheel-drive is not needed. Participants will need to bring appropriate clothing, footwear, food, and water for the trip. No stores, restrooms, or other facilities will be available for the duration of the trip.
We ask that everyone interested in participating in the field trip RSVP so that we can let you know when and where we will meet, in case of inclement weather, or other complications. To RSVP or if you have any questions, please contact Matt Schweich, LaVA Implementation Coordinator at matthew.schweich@usda.gov.
Those interested in project updates are encouraged to join our mailing list.
Additional information about the LaVA project can be found on our website. Notices, links to news articles, and additional resources are available on social media: @FS_MBRTB on Twitter or @FSMBRTB on Facebook.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.