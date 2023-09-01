Hidden treasure in the high country

LARAMIE — On Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, the Medicine Bow National Forest will host its second annual monitoring field trip for the Landscape Vegetation Analysis (LaVA) project. The field trip is open to the public.

Monitoring and reporting are the final phase for treatments in the LaVA implementation process. The primary intent of this phase is to answer questions: Did we do what we said we were going to do? Did we get the expected outcomes? Do we need to adjust future treatments?

