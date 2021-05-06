WORLAND (WNE) — Statewide snowpack/snowwater equivalent (SWE) is at 89% of median as of Monday, May 3, according to Jim Fahey, Wyoming Natural Resource Conservation Service hydrologist.
Fahey reported Monday morning that basins west of the continental divide generally had 10% to 20% decreases in snowpack/ SWEs from last week due to active snowmelt at elevations below 9,000 feet.
Basins in central to north central Wyoming— to include the Bighorn, Wind, Tongue, and Powder—generally had snowpack/SWE numbers that generally remained the same or had small increases. The increases are mainly due to additional mountain snow from last week. The Powder and Tongue watersheds have the highest SWEs in the state with 129% and 124%, respectively; while the Upper Bear Basin had the state low at 57% of median.
The Bighorn drainage basin remained steady at 116% of average, the Shoshone dropped from 82% of average to 70% of average. Light snow amounts are expected across all mountain areas in Wyoming early in the week and again by the end of the week. Snow levels will be fluctuating between 8,000 to 9,000 feet. Active snowmelt —especially below 9,000 feet— will be limited (one to two days at most) during the upcoming week as generally below average temperatures are expected. Highs in the early part of the week were forecast for the low 60s. Highs Thursday and Friday are forecast at 76, but temperatures are slated to drop for the weekend with a Saturday high expected around 53.