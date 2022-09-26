CHEYENNE – A plan has been floated for a big meat packing plant to be located here.
The caveat is that it also appears, at least based on new comments by the mayor, the plant may not be welcome after all.
Others said the plant is not definitively a no-go, and more due diligence and other work is underway. Getting answers to questions about access to water, sewage treatment and electricity, along with whether there would be enough people available to work at all the new jobs, is crucial, stakeholders indicated.
In his weekly column posted to the city’s website Friday morning, Mayor Patrick Collins wrote of a potential $1.1 billion facility in the Swan Ranch industrial park. The new meat packing plant would have had some 2,500 employees, according to Collins. None of the people involved in discussions of the effort would name the company or the developer seeking to bring it to town, citing confidentiality provisions and a preference to keep some details private at this early stage.
Even with the significant economic development opportunity such an operation would have brought, the mayor voiced concerns. He raised issues with the facility needing 3,000-acre feet of water annually, “and how we would handle the housing” for all the additional employees. Collins noted that amount of water would be almost 1 billion gallons a year.
“In the end, we determined the meat packing plant would not be a good fit for Cheyenne and Wyoming. We just don’t have the infrastructure to support this business venture,” Collins wrote.
However, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle found through interviews that plans for the facility may not have been entirely abandoned. It could still be a possibility, however unlikely, this may come to fruition.
One local real estate manager involved in the potential transaction questioned if the plans had yet been formally called off.
Economic development
Collins wrote that he had just attended a meeting with the Wyoming Business Council and the local business development organization Cheyenne LEADS “to discuss the proposed meat packing plant.”
Speaking by phone Friday, representatives of Cheyenne LEADS said the organization was not involved at an early stage directly with the project plans. Instead, the unidentified meat packing company or its reps appeared to have approached the WBC about the potential opportunity.
“At this point, there is still a lot to learn about this project,” wrote Heather Tupper, the southeast regional director for the economic development agency, in a brief email to the WTE. “As it develops, the Wyoming Business Council team will provide support for the city of Cheyenne and LEADS as needed.”
The goal now is to see what Cheyenne and the surrounding area could possibly handle if this huge operation was added, said Betsey Hale, the CEO of Cheyenne LEADS.
“We have to make sure this is beneficial, not a burden,” she said Friday. “We never want to discourage things, but we always want to ensure it’s a good fit.” She described the current situation as “in a fact-finding kind of mode.”
Property
The property manager for Swan Ranch, Joe Stephenson, said that while a nondisclosure agreement prevented him from saying much about the plant, he was not certain the plans were canceled.
“That remains to be seen. I think that has yet to be decided,” Stephenson said by phone. “As far as I know,” no final decision had been reached, he added.
The industrial-business park is “centrally located in the U.S. at the intersection of” interstates 25 and 80, as well as by freight railroad lines, says a video on the website of the Cheyenne Logistics Hub, which Stephenson directed the WTE to. The location is a “shovel-ready park” that is “primed for businesses large and small,” the narrator of the video says. It is described as 2,000 acres in size.
The meat industry in Wyoming, while significant, and, by some estimates, growing, appears to be smaller than that of some other states, according to data the WTE was referred to on Friday.
The sector employed some 2,000 Wyoming workers in 2019, according to study by the North American Meat Institute that a spokesperson for the trade association cited Friday. Of those workers, about 85% worked in retail sales, while 32 were in slaughtering operations.
Of animals slaughtered in the state, a minority of them are done under the auspices of inspection, according to a spokesperson for the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. The number of animals slaughtered under state inspection in the prior 52 weeks through August was 1,683.
At federally inspected facilities in the Equality State for all of last year, about 8,000 animals were killed, the WDA rep wrote in an email. At “federally inspected facilities nationwide for 2021,” he added, it was 164 million-plus. However, the number of pounds processed under federal inspection in this state last year was about 17% of all that took place nationwide.
Today, there are a dozen federally inspected meat processors in Wyoming. Industry executives said in previous interviews their sector is poised to expand, and indeed has already grown in recent years.
In his column, Collins wrote that “it is always flattering when a new business looks for opportunities in Cheyenne. That is definitely the case with the meat packing plant that made a proposal.” He added that “I think it is important to look closely at every opportunity, as they are hard to come by.”