Swan Ranch industrial park

“Lots for sale” sign in the Swan Ranch industrial park in Cheyenne on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – A plan has been floated for a big meat packing plant to be located here.

The caveat is that it also appears, at least based on new comments by the mayor, the plant may not be welcome after all.

Jonathan Make is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s assistant managing editor and editor of the Wyoming Business Report. He can be reached at jmake@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3129. Follow him on Twitter @makejdm.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus