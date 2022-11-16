CASPER — Coal plant retirements in Wyoming and other Colorado River Basin states offer communities in the parched West a rare opportunity to reallocate their water resources, researchers at Arizona State University announced Monday. 

A first-of-its-kind report found that 37 coal facilities in the Colorado River Basin use roughly 131,130 acre-feet of water per year — about three-fourths of the capacity of Alcova Reservoir — and hold the rights to closer to 1.8 million acre-feet. 

