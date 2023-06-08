CHEYENNE — Enjoying the great outdoors in Wyoming is one of the greatest perks of the West. Hiking, fishing and skiing all contribute to the culture of recreationists.
But the ecosystems that support that culture are susceptible to damage, especially from invasive species.
The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council has partnered with awareness campaign PlayCleanGo to participate in the fifth annual PlayCleanGo Awareness Week, June 3-10. Their goal is to educate the public on how to stop the spread of invasive species by teaching ways to enjoy the outdoors responsibly.
“Invasive insects, noxious weeds and plant diseases cost the U.S. an estimated $40 billion annually in damages to our lakes, forests and farms,” WWPC President Donley Darnell said. “They can threaten our state’s economy, food supply, environment and, in some cases, even public health.”
Even some plants that have become a part of Wyoming life, such as cheatgrass and Canada thistle, are invasive. Erika Edmiston, chair of the WWPC and former board member of PlayCleanGo advisory council, said that the small efforts that are made now will have big impacts in the long run.
“That’s what we’re trying to do now,” Edmiston said. “Prevent the next Canada thistle or the next cheatgrass from coming in and taking over.”
Invasive species threaten native wildlife and ecosystems. Nearly 50% of endangered or threatened species are at risk due to the spread of invasive ones, according to a news release from PlayCleanGo.
Without realizing what’s happening, people can spread invasive species with the items they move, such as their boots, tires, boats, firewood and animals.
Some ways that people can limit the spread are cleaning items like shoes, clothes and packs before and after exploring, staying on designated trails, cleaning and drying watercraft and angling equipment, and buying firewood where it will be burned, rather than moving it.
“As people head outdoors this summer, we want them to know that a little bit of prevention contributes to a greater effort of keeping Wyoming wild and beautiful,” Darnell said.
The PlayCleanGo Week is targeted at educating the general public that items like brushing stations are made available at trails to encourage safe practices, such as wiping your shoes off before beginning your hike.
“The best part about PlayCleanGo is its positive message,” Edmiston said. “We all love getting out and playing in Wyoming. No matter what you’re doing outdoors, we all have our favorite things. It’s just taking care of those places that we love.”
