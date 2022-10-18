POWELL — As a bevy of farmers and others in ag stood up one by one to talk, one theme was driven home above all others: The vast majority of Powell residents want irrigated ag land to be better protected by the county in the future.

Most Powell residents who showed up to a county land use input session Thursday at Heart Mountain Hall want the county to do a lot more in the future to limit subdivisions outside of town and protect prime ag land from development.

