“If you go to a grocery store and buy a steak, for every dollar spent, I think only about $.20 gets back to the rancher,” said Drew Persson, president of BeefChain and fourth generation rancher on the Persson Ranch in northeast Wyoming. “It’s because there are so many middlemen. All that value is being lost to the rancher.” Giving ranchers more of that dollar is the main goal of using BeefChain. Photo by Mario Mesaglio on Unsplash