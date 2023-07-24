CHEYENNE — Goats, horses, calves and dairy cows are huddled together against the soft breeze creeping over the uncharacteristically green hills of southeast Wyoming.
Rain is sporadic and gentle, the day overcast during the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s visit to Whitt’s End Ranch and Cattle Depot. Lené and Augustus Whitt are hoping that a break in the rain will come soon, as the land has already received enough moisture for the grass to stay green and healthy for the next three years. Already they’ve had several bales of hay soiled, rendered moldy and unfit for their dairy cows’ consumption.
Wilbur and Charlotte, the Whitts’ two pigs, are burrowed and cool beneath a plastic shelter. Barn kittens, mostly orange, bounce through the sodden grounds whenever the group of five turns their back to watch Bananas, the newborn mini-horse, or their mischievous milk goat, named Silly Goat.
The Whitts’ four girls, ages 10, 5, 4 and 8 months old, are away this morning, some at dance camp, while the youngest is being cared for at grandma’s house. Normally, they’re helping around the place — save for the 8-month-old, of course — milking, riding and taking care of their mini-horses.
Yes, their mini-horses. It’s their daughters’ responsibility to care for the lot.
“Have you met half the population lately? I’m not gonna call them worthless, but you can’t get work ethic,” Lené Whitt said, walking toward the mini-horse stable. “I want our kids to grow up and be that person that somebody can count on, that has no problem getting their hands dirty and using their brain to fix a problem.”
The Whitts believe that raising their daughters on a ranch will instill these values in them, lead them to be self-sufficient and resilient, as one must be to properly maintain a ranch and the livestock that live there.
“(Augustus) was baling (hay) the other day when a belt broke,” Lené Whitt continued. “You can’t get a part, and you can’t go on without it, so he fixed it — he figured out a way to fix it. You know, using your head to problem-solve is a big thing.”
It might sound like a harsh perspective, but ranching is a harsh lifestyle. As the Whitts walk through the grounds, they’re stopping to pick up stray trash, make slight corrections on fence lines or, at one point, driving yearling cattle out of the feeder they managed to weasel into.
Otherwise, they’re taking note of what needs to be done tomorrow, like the fact that a couple animals are due to give birth any day now. A small task compared to peak calving season, typically falling in the spring months, when the Whitts wake every two hours to monitor the cows for any problems.
Cheyenne Frontier Days converts Wyoming’s capital city into an homage of cowboy culture, but the Whitts and other southeast Wyoming ranchers are carrying out the lifestyle on a 24/7, 365 basis. Though it might seem like a thing of the past to some visitors, it’s a very real, very demanding way of life, but one that the Whitts intentionally entered when they founded the ranch in 2016.
“As far as CFD goes, I love this lifestyle,” Whitt said later during a car ride out to collect freshly baled hay. “My husband’s not exactly a people person — he doesn’t want a lot of nobodies who don’t know how to do anything helping him. Hours are precious in our day, because there’s not enough of them.
“But I want to share this with everyone. I think it’s extremely cool.”
There is no work/life balance on a ranch, especially while raising four kids. Almost every task requires some degree of problem solving, and sometimes trial and error comes with severe repercussions.
They have a sole ranch hand in Coty Baker, who came on to work in March with little prior experience. She’s walking alongside the Whitts on Wednesday, sleeping in that morning after she and the Whitts worked until 11 p.m. repairing a broken scale the night before.
In reality, a morning spent “sleeping in” for Baker and the Whitts is still an earlier rise than most people. She and Lené Whitt still have to milk twice a day, often around 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. — though their schedule fluctuates as long as the the cows are milked 12 hours apart.
“When I came to interview (for the job), I thought (Lené) was actually crazy,” Baker said. “She had like a baby on her while milking cows. We’re doing the interview while she’s writing checks for the money guy. I was like, ‘You’re absolutely crazy to do all of this while having four kids.’
“I’m like, ‘Dude, I would work for you forever.’ I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”
Help from Baker makes all the difference at the Whitts’ ranch. With a rodeo background, she originally sought work training colts, but with lodging and an early connection with the Whitts, she found exactly what she was looking for. Having learned the ins and outs, she’s considering the possibility of owning her own 15-acre ranch in the future.
Not all lessons come with a happy ending, though — like when the Whitts lost several cows to a strange sickness. It wasn’t long before they learned that the cows had been grazing on one specific poisonous plant that quickly led to their death. An antidote was secured and administered, but not before losing some of their stock.
When it comes to cattle ranching, losing cattle is decidedly not good. Whitt’s End Ranch makes its money off of selling cattle to international corporations like JBS Food Groups, the “Walmart of meat processing,” of which the U.S. branch is headquartered in nearby Greeley, Colorado.
The community has also been a crucial support system for the Whitts, particularly through to their farm stand, where they sell their own packaged meat, along with other goods.
Outside of the labor-intensive work, running a ranch is also a difficult task. The Whitts likely won’t turn a profit in the near future. Instead, they’re building something to leave for their children, should their four girls choose to continue the ranching lifestyle their parents raised them on.
Augustus Whitt said that the ranch at least manages to break even. They profit roughly $100 per steer, but supporting the family won’t be possible unless they’re netting at least $200 a head.
Finding good cowhands is a nearly impossible task, and considering that many ranches in southeast Wyoming are owned and financially supported by conglomerates, operating as a family ranch is only becoming more rare as time goes on.
“I don’t know the actual numbers behind it, but that’s what you’re starting to see a lot of days,” Augustus Whitt said. “You’re seeing a lot of corporation ranches; you’re not really seeing a lot of mom-and-pop ones. They’re still around, but the smaller ones, they’re gone.”
The ranch practices of the Old West are hardly the reality of the lifestyle today. Technology is more convenient, and, as a result, takes the place where skill was once required. But advantageous technology isn’t always the best option, depending on the situation.
“There are guys that (run cattle with) four-wheelers. They’ll say, ‘I don’t have to feed a four-wheeler every day,’” he said. “There’s that deal, but a four-wheeler also won’t look out for trees while I’m trying to get a rope around a calf.”
Horsemanship is on the decline, as are some of the practices that are forever entrenched in Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo competition, like steer roping — which Whitt prefers for doctoring and branding cattle in place of branding using a hydraulic cattle chute. However, there aren’t many left that can safely rope and tie in the field.
“If it’s not good help, it’s not helping,” Augustus Whitt continued. “You can get hurt. You’re throwing a 300-pound calf, and if you don’t hold it just right, they’ll kick you in the face. They’ll tear you up, so you definitely have to know what you’re doing to do it.”
It’s not all work, though. The Whitts are granted some rest in mid- to late January, where Augustus Whitt said he “won’t get off the couch,” and sometimes they luck out and have a slow day.
They also use some of their free time to remain active in the community, hosting petting zoos and, this summer, mutton-busting competitions in a well-maintained mini-rodeo arena they built by the main road. In March, they hosted an Easter egg hunt, where they estimate giving out roughly 4,000 eggs. This fall, they’re planning to grow a pumpkin patch for kids to pick through.
Ranching is a lifestyle that demands a person’s physical, mental and financial sacrifice. The vistas surrounding Whitt’s End Ranch soften the blow, the knowledge that their daughters will grow up knowing commitment and responsibility, the lasting impact of their way of life. It’s dirty, tiring and seemingly never-ending.
But it’s a heck of a lot better than the alternative.
“I think ranching is getting harder every single day,” Augustus Whitt said, leaning outside their farm stand. “The ranch loses all of our money, and then we have to work out a timeline on how to make it back. But I would rather die broke with the girls learning how to do this the correct way.
“I feel like this is why we’re put on this Earth. You weren’t put on this Earth to go to an 8-to-5 job, come home and then go to sleep.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters